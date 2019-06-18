Portland standout leaves UMaine men’s basketball program

Terion Moss, a former Mr. Basketball and a two-time Maine Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year from Portland High School, will not return to the University of Maine this fall for his sophomore season with the Black Bears.

UMaine Assistant Athletic Director for Community Engagement Tyson McHatten on Tuesday confirmed that Moss has left the program. He did not provide any further details.

Neither Black Bears head coach Richard Barron nor Moss could be reached for comment.

Moss, a 5-foot-10 point guard, announced his verbal commitment to attend UMaine on an athletic scholarship while accepting the 2018 Mr. Basketball award, which he won after helping Portland High School win Class AA state championships in 2016 and 2017, and amass a 18-2 record as a senior with the Bulldogs.

The two-time Bangor Daily News All-Maine first-team selection averaged 19.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals during his senior year at Portland.

After that season he also was named Southwestern Maine Activities Association and Class AA North player of the year.

Though lightly recruited at the scholarship level, Moss saw considerable action at point guard as a freshman at UMaine last winter.

He averaged 26.7 minutes per game while playing in 29 of the Black Bears’ 32 contests, including 15 starts, during the 2018-19 season.

Moss averaged 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 32 percent from the field overall, 27 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 53 percent from the free-throw line.

Moss scored a season high of 23 points during a 64-61 loss to Stony Brook on Jan. 19 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. He also contributed five rebounds, three steals and two assists during that contest.

Moss later missed three games after suffering a concussion during a road game against Vermont.