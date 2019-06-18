A thank you to our readers

Dear Readers,

Today is the BDN’s 130th anniversary, and we’d like to take a moment to look back at what we’ve shared together, and where we’re going.

A lot has changed in 130 years.

Maine’s population has doubled. I-95 transformed our economy and infrastructure. Today’s new Mainers are more likely to have grown up speaking Kinyarwanda, Swahili or Somali than French or Swedish. You’ll find more arguments about raising salmon on land than the best spot to fish for them. And you’re more likely to find someone reading the Bangor Daily News on their laptop or phone than ever.

At the same time, a lot hasn’t changed.

Mainers are practical and inventive, ready to make do with what we have and celebrate our solutions, however jury-rigged they may be. We love our neighbors and this beautiful place we call home. We suffer through long winters and claim victory in enjoying them. We savor summer because we know it is short. When faced with adversity, we adapt.

Since 1889, the Bangor Daily News has been bringing Maine in-depth investigative reporting, political and local coverage, sports and features, as well as local voices and ideas from across the state. We’re proud when our reporting has an impact on important issues, from bills in the State House to the opioid crisis.

One year after its founding, the BDN committed to “advocating with all its might the best interest of Bangor and Eastern Maine.” Today, we would change just one thing: the BDN will “advocate with all its might for the best interests of Maine.”

As a family-owned newspaper for 130 years, the BDN is accountable to our mission, and to you, our readers.

Whether you join us on this mission as a reader, a subscriber, an advertiser — or all of the above — thank you. We are grateful for your trust in us and want you to know that we are committed to continuing to improve our coverage of local and statewide news.

Happy anniversary,

Richard J. Warren

Watch: A look back at the Bangor Daily News over 130 years