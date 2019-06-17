Richmond man indicted for more than 12 crimes against teens

A Richmond man has been indicted by a Sagadahoc County grand jury on more than a dozen charges alleging he provided liquor to minors, assaulted one teen, subjected three others to unlawful sexual touching and then contacted minor witnesses threatening bodily harm if they didn’t change their testimony.

Jeffrey Tilton, 55, was indicted on Class C felony charges of tampering with a witness or informant and violating conditions of release, as well as 11 misdemeanor charges including indecent conduct, which prosecutors allege took place between Jan. 1 and May 8 of this year.

The charge of indecent conduct alleges that Tilton exposed himself to one of the teens in January 2019, according to the indictment.

Tilton was arrested May 8 at Richmond High School after police asked him to come in to answer questions, Richmond police Chief Scott MacMaster said in May.

MacMaster said at the time that Tilton attempted to obtain sexually explicit photos of a minor younger than 16 and then terrorized other teens who witnessed the alleged incident.

Police learned of the alleged crimes while following up on an underage drinking party that took place in Bowdoinham following the Richmond High School prom on May 4.

In June, Tilton was arrested again after police said he violated pre-conviction bail conditions that included having no contact with certain minors.

Tilton is represented by attorney Roger Katz, who did not immediately return a phone call Monday afternoon.

Tilton is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday at West Bath District Court.