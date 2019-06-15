Relentless offense carries Brewer past York for second straight B softball crown

STANDISH, Maine — State championship softball games often are dominated by top-notch pitchers and solid defense.

On Saturday afternoon, Brewer High School showed off the relentless offense it had featured all season.

The Witches collected 13 hits against York High School ace Abigail Orso, receiving hits from eight of its nine starters while pounding out a 7-1n victory for their second straight Class B state championship.

Coach Skip Estes’ ballclub closed out the season at 18-2 behind another strong pitching effort by senior Libby Hewes and sure-handed defense behind her.

South titlist York capped its season at 16-4.

Hewes limited the Wildcats to five hits. She did not strike out a batter but did not issue a walk. Brewer also took care of business in the field, handling 14 ground-ball outs without committing an error in the contest.

The senior right-hander threw only 74 pitches, including 52 for strikes.

Brewer scored a run in the first inning, then posted two in the second and three more in the fourth to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

Key blows for the Witches included Becca Gideon’s RBI single in the first and a momentum-building three-run home run in the fourth by Kenzie Dore.

Losing pitcher Abigail Orso provided the offense for York, jacking a solo home run with one out in the sixth inning to spoil Hewes’ shutout bid.