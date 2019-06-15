Penobscot Valley outlasts Greenville to win ‘D’ softball state title

STANDISH, Maine — The Penobscot Valley High School softball team did some extra preparation to face Greenville ace pitcher Halle Pelletier in Saturday’s Class D softball state championship game.

The Howlers invited Searsport pitcher Jenna Keach to provide them with a different challenge against a harder throwing pitcher during a recent practice.

Those efforts, and a ton of patience, paid dividends on Saturday afternoon.

Penobscot Valley of Howland reached Pelletier for eight hits, but also worked her for 15 walks and three hit batters while grinding out an 11-6 victory for the state title at Saint Joseph’s College.

Coach Pat Leonard’s Howlers (19-1) claimed their second championship in the last three years while avenging last year’s loss at the hands of the Lakers, who wound up 16-3).

Junior Leine McKechnie was in the circle for the third straight state game and scattered eight hits while going the distance. The veteran right-hander struck out 11, walked three and hit a batter while throwing 152 pitches.

Two of the runs she allowed were unearned.

Sophomore Kara Theriault sparked the PVHS offense with three singles and an RBI along with two runs scored. Junior Lexi Ireland drove in three runs with two singles.

Morgan Noyes (RBI) and Tiegan Murray posted two singles each to lead Greenville, while Pelletier smacked a solo home run.