Maine lawmakers give initial OK to 2-year budget but House GOP holds key to enactment

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine House of Representatives and Senate took initial votes Friday endorsing a two-year state budget worth just less than $8 billion.

The budget’s bottom line comes in just below the mark proposed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who rankled conservatives by asking for an 11 percent spending increase over the last budget and progressives by keeping a promise to not raise taxes, leaving school and municipal aid short of long-unmet funding goals.

The House endorsed the $7.987 billion two-year spending plan on Friday morning in a 89-52 vote, falling short of the two-thirds support that will be necessary in both chambers for it to take effect when a new state fiscal year begins on July 1. Friday morning’s House vote threw a wrinkle in front of what had been expected to be a smooth ride to final passage later in the day ahead of an expected signature from Mills.

All but two House Republicans — Rep. Dennis Keschl, R-Belgrade, and Rep. Sawin Millett, R-Waterford, who as Appropriations Committee members helped craft the budget deal — voted against the proposal. Independent Reps. Kent Ackley of Monmouth and Norm Higgins of Dover-Foxcroft also voted against the budget bill.

All House Democrats supported the bill. Nine legislators were absent for Friday morning’s vote.

The Senate later voted 22-12 in favor of the spending plan.

Key enactment votes were expected to come later Friday. The initial House vote could be an opportunity for Republicans to demonstrate their opposition before later voting to enact the budget to avoid chaos that would ensue if a spending plan was not in place on July 1.

The budget deal, endorsed by the Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, would hike K-12 education spending by $111 million and target $75 million at property tax relief by increasing aid to cities and towns while expanding the Homestead Exemption and another property tax credit.

Still, that will leave Maine short of key long-unmet statutory funding goals. It will remain $209 million short from funding 55 percent of essential school costs under the budget and go from giving 2 percent of state tax revenue to municipalities to 3.75 percent, short of a 5 percent goal.

The budget makes big changes in other areas. Maine will fund voter-approved Medicaid expansion, pay the cost of phasing in a $40,000 minimum teacher salary over three years and adding 62 more caseworkers to the state’s embattled child welfare system.

Republicans worked to shave the budget. The appropriations panel agreed to give the Maine Department of Education only 18 of the 38 additional positions that Mills sought and gave the higher education system an $18 million funding increase — $6 million less than Mills wanted.

Mills set the terms of the budget before she was elected, saying in her 2018 campaign that there would be no tax increase in it. She doubled down on that in January, as progressive groups led by the Maine Center for Economic Policy urged Democrats to partially undo tax cuts enshrined under former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to raise revenue from higher earners.

Despite strong Democratic majorities and largely symbolic votes to hike school and municipal aid, tax changes were never a meaningful topic of conversation with Mills and Republicans — who had to buy into the budget in a consensus process — standing firmly against them. The minority party is still questioning the spending level in the budget, which they barely moved.

Another complicating factor is opposition from House Republicans over Democrats’ passage of a bill that would supplant a federal funding ban on abortion by using an estimated $600,000 in state money over two years to cover them under the Medicaid program. Mills signed the bill into law on Thursday.

This story will be updated. BDN editor Robert Long contributed to this report.

