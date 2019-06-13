Dexter softball team gets its 1st Class C North title since 2011

Dexter High School sophomore pitcher Avery Herrick got a second chance to swing the bat in the eighth inning of her Class C North championship game against Narraguagus of Harrington when the Narraguagus catcher couldn’t snare her high foul pop-up behind the plate.

And she took full advantage.

Herrick blasted a long run-scoring double off the left fielder’s glove and the left field fence to deliver the winning run as fourth seed Dexter collected a 3-2 victory over the second-seeded Knights at Coffin Field in brewer.

Dexter, 14-5, will take on defending state Class C champ Madison, 18-1, in Saturday’s noon state title game in Brewer.

It is the first regional title since 2011 for the Tigers and just their third all-time. They won the B North championship in 1985.

Defending C North champ Narraguagus wound up 17-2.

The Tigers caught a break with one out in the eighth when Cheyenne Beem swung and missed at a high pitch for strike three but it sailed to the backstop and she reached first safely.

“That one got me good but I heard it hit the backstop and I just went and ran through it,” Beem said.

Herrick followed with her shot to deep left field off a 1-2 pitch, scoring Beem.

“I had to make the best of it since I had a second chance,” Herrick said. “[The pitch] was kind of to the outside. It just felt like a normal hit. It hit the bat perfectly. It felt good.”

Narraguagus pitcher Lanie Perry said it was a curveball “that kind of hung over the plate. It didn’t move.”

In addition to her game-winning hit, Herrick pitched a three-hit gem. She struck out 12 and walked just one while throwing 107 pitches, 72 for strikes. She featured a very effective changeup to go with a fastball and an occasional drop.

“Her changeup was awesome,” Perry said. “It was probably her best pitch.”

“Usually my change-up doesn’t work during the season because it’s been too,” Herrick said. “So I’ve been working on it to get it up to speed. I knew we had never seen them before so they didn’t know I had a changeup. I had to use it.”

“Her change-up is incredible,” Dexter senior catcher Tory Astbury said. “It was key tonight and it has been all season. It’s like no one else’s.”

“I feel like I pitched my heart out. I did the best I could, and I’m so happy the team got the win,” said Herrick, who shut out top seed Bucksport 2-0 in the semifinals.

“Avery did a great job keeping them off-balance,” first-year Dexter coach Jason Hardy said. “She hit her spots and stayed within herself. I’m so proud of her.”

Herrick was backed by an errorless performance from her defense.

“Our defense was a little wonky during the season but it came through in the playoffs,” Herrick said.

The Tigers never trailed, but the Knights rallied from a pair of one-run deficits to tie it.

Dexter punched across a first-inning run on a walk, Astbury’s line drive single off the first baseman’s glove and a wild pitch.

Narraguagus tied it in the second on Perry’s double down the left field line, her stolen base and Kylee Joyce’s sacrifice fly.

Dexter regained the lead in the third inning on a dropped fly ball and Beem’s RBI double to left center off a Perry riseball.

Narraguagus answered in the fourth when Kirstin Kennedy singled, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Perry’s infield groundout.

Senior Perry also turned in an exceptional performance in the circle to cap her outstanding career.

She allowed six hits and four walks while striking out 12. She threw 132 pitches of which 84 were strikes.

“She’s a real good pitcher,” Herrick said.

Asbury was the game’s lone repeat hitter with a pair of singles.

In addition to Perry’s double and Kennedy’s single, the only other hit off Herrick was an infield single by Anna Taylor in the sixth inning.

The Knights did get the tying run on base in the bottom of the eighth when Madison Pray drew a lead-off walk. One out later, she stole second.

But Herrick struck out a pinch-hitter and induced a game-ending fly ball to center field.

“They put the ball in play and we didn’t make the plays,” said Narraguagus coach Tracie Martin, whose team made three errors.

“We made some huge errors that affected us that we don’t usually make,” Perry said. “But it happens. You can’t do anything about it.”