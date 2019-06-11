Walmart hiring 100 workers for its Lewiston distribution center

Walmart announced on Monday that it is looking for 100 workers at its Lewiston distribution center to keep up with demand from the retailer’s online grocery business.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that wages for the positions, which include freight handling and order picking, start at $16.90 an hour.

A spokeswoman told the Sun Journal that the Lewiston facility has seen “significant” growth, particularly from the retailer’s online grocery business. In addition to the 100 jobs at the distribution center, Walmart is hiring 20 truck drivers at its nearby transportation center.

Walmart had $514.4 billion in sales for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2019, a 2.8 percent from the prior fiscal year, according to its 2019 annual report.

About 500 people are currently employed at the distribution center, which opened in 2004, on the Alfred Plourde Parkway, according to the Sun Journal.

“It’s great to know Walmart is growing again,” Lincoln Jeffers, Lewiston’s director of economic and community development, told the Sun Journal. “They have been steady, they’re making investments to their systems, reinvesting in the community and looking to grow — that’s great news.”