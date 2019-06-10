Thieves make off with 120 whoopie pies, cookies and half gallon of ice tea from Skowhegan Lions Club booth

Thieves with a sweet tooth hit the Skowhegan Lions Club booth at the local fairground over the weekend and made off with more than 100 whoopie pies.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports that club members discovered the break-in Sunday morning. A freezer of whoopie pies had been broken into, and 10 boxes, containing about 120 of the sweets, were missing. It wasn’t just the whoopie pies that were targeted: a refrigerator of cookies was emptied and a gallon jug of ice tea was half-drunk.

The vandals also left a mess of plastic silverware and gloves strewn across the booth’s floor.

The value of the stolen and damaged goods was about $1,000, the newspaper reports.

“We’re a volunteer organization,” John Youney, a director of the club, told the Morning Sentinel. “We raise money from the public and spend it back on the public. It’s just kind of frustrating to find out someone has just willy-nilly trashed your place.”