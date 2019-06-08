Lincoln jumper caps high school career with two wins at New Englands

Cayden Spencer-Thompson, a graduating senior from Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln, won two events Saturday during the 74th annual New England Interscholastic Track and Field Championships at Hill Stadium in Saco.

Spencer-Thompson repeated as the New England champion in the long jump with a best of 23 feet, 9 1/2 inches, a facility record.

The 6-foot-4, 165-pound Spencer-Thompson, who will attend Louisville University in the fall on a track scholarship, also won the triple jump for the second straight year, this time with a best of 47-10 1/2.

Spencer-Thompson, who won both events as well as the high jump at the Class C state championships a week earlier, also had indicated his intent to compete in the high jump at the New Englands for the first time but instead opted to focus on the long and triple jumps.

The winning height for the high jump at the New Englands was 6-7, well below Spencer-Thompson’s Class C state-meet record of 6-11 set on June 1. That performance is believed to be an all-time best for a Maine high school athlete.

Other New England champions from Maine were Jarrett Flaker of Scarborough in the 200 meters (22.12 seconds) and Travis Snyder of host Thornton Academy, who won the pole vault for the second straight year with a best of 16-0.

Flaker also finished second in the 400 (48.23), while Thornton Academy’s Jason Montano was the runner-up in both the shot put (60-6 1/4) and discus (177-5). Sofie Matson of Falmouth was second in the girls 3,200-meter run in 10:24.7.

Third-place finishes from Maine went to Anthony Clavette of Scarborough in the high jump (6-3) and Mahamed Sharif of Westbrook in the 800 (1:54.25).

Others earning All-New England status with top-six finishes included Jacob McCluskey of Brewer, who was fourth in the discus at 156-9. It marked the third top-four finish in the event at the New Englands for the senior, who won the event last year with a best of 168-1 and placed third in 2017 at 147-10.

Gilbert Isaacs of Mount Desert Island in Bar Harbor was fifth in the shot put at 55-9 1/4, Alyssa Elliott of Bangor took sixth in the triple jump (37-2 ¾) and Caribou’s Monica McLaughlin was sixth in the javelin at 120-4.

Also securing All-New England finishes were Emma Harrington of Falmouth (4th discus, 126-6), Emma Gallant of Cheverus of Portland (4th 200, 25.21), Carson Gross of Spruce Mountain of Jay (fifth high jump, 6-3), Joseph Emery of South Portland (6th long jump, 20-11 1/4) and Jeremiah Williams of Lewiston (6th triple jump, 43-10 3/4).