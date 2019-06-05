UMaine pitcher drafted by Minnesota Twins in 14th round

Cody Laweryson, a Maine native who played high school ball at Class D Valley of Bingham before excelling at the University of Maine, was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 14th round of the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday.

Laweryson grew up in Moscow, Maine, and was an All-America East first-team selection during his junior year this spring. The 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher compiled a 5-5 record with a 2.85 earned run average and pitched in 14 games. He struck out 79 batters in 72⅔ innings.

He was the 419th player drafted.

Laweryson burst upon the college scene in 2017 when he appeared in 20 games and compiled a 4-2 record with 40 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched. His ERA was 3.08. As a sophomore, he was a versatile performer, starting four games and tying for the team lead in saves with two. He appeared in 21 games and struck out 52 batters in 52⅔ innings of work.

After the 2019 regular season, UMaine coach Nick Derba praised the work of Laweryson.

“He has been phenomenal all year long,” Derba said. “He is an ace. He has been, arguably, the best pitcher in the conference. He is a big-time competitor.”