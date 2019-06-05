Man accused of knocking boy out with pipe during deadly Lewiston brawl

Police say a 27-year-old man used a metal pipe to knock a boy unconscious during a June 2018 brawl in Lewiston that left one man dead, the Sun Journal reported.

Timothy Lamothe was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault, the newspaper reported.

Lamothe allegedly knocked out a 17-year-old male with a pipe during the June 12, 2018, fracas in which police said dozens of people were fighting in and around Lewiston’s Kennedy Park.

Another man, 38-year-old Donald Giusti, died as a result of injuries suffered during the brawl.

Police have charged three people in connection with Giusti’s death: Emmanuel Nkurunziza, who was 17 years old at the time of fight, has been charged with manslaughter, while a 13-year-old male and 23-year-old Pierre Mousafiri have each been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Prosecutors are seeking to try the now-18-year-old Nkurunziza as an adult. Police say he threw the rock that hit and ultimately killed Giusti.

Lamothe’s indictment comes less than a week before the one-year anniversary of the melee that grabbed headlines and began an apparent string of violent incidents in Maine’s second largest city, putting locals on edge while causing police to respond with increased patrols and strict enforcement of a park curfew.