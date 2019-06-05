Augusta
Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg tells Maine to ‘not wait’ to end gun violence

Steven Senne | AP
David Hogg, center, a survivor of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, speaks with reporters as Manuel Oliver, left, father of slain Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Joaquin Oliver, and Boston high school student Vikiana Petit-Homme, right, look on before the start of a planned 50-mile march in Worcester, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2018.
The Associated Press

A Florida school shooting survivor and gun control advocate is urging Maine lawmakers to act now to end gun violence instead of waiting for a mass shooting.

David Hogg met Tuesday with members of the Maine Legislature, which is weighing gun control bills such as universal background checks that have long failed to gain traction in Maine.

Hogg, who’s 18, has become a prominent voice in pushing for stronger gun laws after a former student killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Hogg is one of several students who participated in the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Hogg said the link between domestic violence homicides and firearms is one area of concern in Maine. Hogg said: “Let’s not wait.”

 


