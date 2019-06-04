Janet Mills aims to send $189 million borrowing package to Maine voters in November

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills wants Maine lawmakers to send $189 million in borrowing proposal to voters in November in a package centered on road and bridge funding, conservation and workforce development while targeting other money for broadband expansion.

The package unveiled by the Democratic governor on Tuesday is her bid to shape the state’s borrowing roadmap, balancing a Department of Transportation work plan that annually assumes bond funding with another $1.5 billion in borrowing proposals from the Democratic-led Legislature.

Mills wants to ask voters in 2019 to approve $105 million in transportation borrowing, $65 million for conservation, wastewater and renewable energy projects, and another $19 million for workforce development and renovations to the state’s three National Guard facilities.

In a statement, the Democratic governor said the package “proposes reasonable targeted investments to address critical challenges.” To place bond questions before voters in November 2019, the Legislature must approve each item in the eventual package by a two-thirds majority in both chambers before adjournment later this month.

Mills also suggested future bonding for $50 million — $30 million of which is to boost broadband infrastructure with the rest going to research and development and fishing and farming infrastructure. That would go before voters in either June or November 2020.

Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck, a Democrat, has said the state has the capacity to issue $300 million in borrowing over the next two years. Some of the money proposed by the governor on Tuesday would be issued over a three-year period, including $30 million for the Land for Maine’s Future Program.

This story will be updated.

