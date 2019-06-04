7 charged after police find more than 15,000 doses of fentanyl in Waterville

Seven people were charged after police say they seized thousands of doses of fentanyl in Waterville on Friday.

Police arrested six people and summonsed a seventh after they searched three apartments on Gray Street, Gray Avenue and Summer Street simultaneously Friday morning.

Police said they seized roughly 15,400 doses of fentanyl.

Below are the names of the suspects and what they were charged with:

— Gloria Pressey, 36, of Waterville was charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs (fentanyl), criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of fentanyl and unlawful possession of crack cocaine. Bail was set at $11,000.

— Martin Fernald, 28, of Waterville was charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs (fentanyl), criminal conspiracy and violation of conditions of release. No bail allowed.

— Jheremy Sanchez, 30, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs (heroin), unlawful trafficking of schedule W drugs (crack), criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of crack cocaine. Bail was set at $30,000.

— William Botex, 27, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs (heroin), unlawful trafficking of schedule W drugs (crack), criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of fentanyl. Bail was set at $30,000.

— Angela Hanson, 32, of Waterville was summonsed for aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs (heroin) and unlawful trafficking of scheduled W drugs (crack). She is expected to appear in court on July 22.

— Christopher Violette, 41, of Waterville was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs (fentanyl). Bail was set at $10,000.

— Joshua Bilodeau, 27, of Waterville was charged with two counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs (fentanyl), aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs (crack) and two counts violation of conditions of release. No bail allowed.