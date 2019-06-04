California health care company embarks on hiring spree in Lewiston

A California health care company plans to hire more than 200 employees in Lewiston by the end of 2019.

Grand Rounds, which is based in San Francisco, originally planned to hire 150 people in Lewiston by 2022, but is hiring so quickly that it revised plans to add more staff before the end of the year.

The company partners with other companies to help their employees find doctors and medical services.

“By combining data, technology and clinical expertise, Grand Rounds is helping our employees to efficiently navigate the health care system,” said Guy Langevin, vice president and chief administrative officer at Dead River Co., in a statement.

Grand Rounds, founded in 2011, started East Coast operations in Lewiston in April 2017. It is located in the historic Bates Mill Complex.

Danielle Snow, senior vice president of patient care in Lewiston, said Grand Rounds is looking for detail-oriented customer service and clinical care professionals for positions as care coordinators, records specialists and managers. More information is on its website.