AG files lawsuit against drug maker alleging deception in sales of prescription opioids in Maine

Maine’s attorney general is suing pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma over its alleged role in the opioid epidemic in the state, he said.

The lawsuit, which the attorney general said he would file Monday in Kennebec County Superior Court, argues the drug company increased its sales force and made deceptive claims about its opioid products in Maine in an effort to pressure health care providers here to prescribe more of the drugs.

As a result, the suit claims, prescriptions of opioids in Maine in 2012 reached the highest rate in the country — 21.8 prescriptions for every 100 people.

Named as defendants in the suit are Purdue Pharma LP, Purdue Pharma Inc. and members of the Sackler family, who own the company.

“Purdue and the Sackler defendants misled Maine consumers, and in doing so played a significant role in accelerating the opioid epidemic,” Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a statement Monday. “Our complaint alleges that their unrelenting sales visits to doctors and deceptive practices led to a marked increase in opioid prescriptions, and a corresponding increase in the number of Mainers suffering from opioid use disorder.”

Frey claimed the Purdue sales force misrepresented the risks of addiction in prescribing the opioids, breaking the Maine Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Of the 2,206 opioid overdose deaths in Maine between 2007 and 2018, 1,321 were caused by prescription opioids, according to state health officials.

In addition to the lawsuit filed by Maine, three other attorneys general in the United States filed lawsuits against Purdue Monday, according to Frey’s office. Those come on top of lawsuits filed by about 2,000 local governments blaming the drug maker of contributing to the opioid crisis.