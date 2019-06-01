Sea Dogs rally from 5 down to beat Binghamton

The Portland Sea Dogs overcame a five-run deficit to claim an 8-7 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Saturday in what was supposed to be the first game of a doubleheader.

The second game was rescheduled due to rain, however, and is now slated to be part of a doubleheader Sunday instead.

Sea Dog Bobby Dalbec hit two home runs for the second straight game, while teammate Joey Curletta hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to give Portland the 8-7 advantage and the win.

Binghamton led by a 6-1 score after four innings and was up 7-5 after six frames. Third baseman Michael Paez hit a home run in the sixth inning for the Rumble Ponies, while second baseman Luis Carpio led the team with two RBI.

Pitcher Brian Ellington collected the win and Matthew Gorst the save for the Sea Dogs.