Orono girls win ‘C’ track crown; Lynx star breaks 3 records

Orono High School, led by record-setting senior Camille Kohtala, regained the Class C girls outdoor track and field title in convincing fashion on Saturday. The Red Riots racked up 112 points to outdistance defending champion Maranacook of Readfield by 45 points at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

The Caribou girls were third with 57 points and rounding out the top 10 in the 29-team field were Winthrop (52), Wells (46), Monmouth Academy (40) and Mount View of Thorndike (40), Penquis Valley of Milo (26), Traip Academy of Kittery (23) and Spruce Mountain of Jay (22).

In the boys meet, Sacopee Valley of South Hiram annexed its first state C title since 2012 by tallying 69 points, 12 1/4 more than Hall-Dale.

But it was Cayden Spencer-Thompson of Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln who stole the show. The University of Louisville-bound senior set Class C state records in the high, long and triple jumps.

Orono finished third with 51 ¾ and completing the top 10 were Mt. Abram High School of Salem (50), defending state champ Caribou (47), Maranacook (41 ¾), Traip Academy (41), Wells (35), Washington Academy of East Machias (31) and Mattanawcook Academy (30 1/2).

Kohtala, who will attend the University of Alabama, won the long jump with an effort of 18 feet, 3/4 inch, which broke the record of 17-11 3/4 set by Old Orchard Beach’s Kim Armstrong in 1985.

Kohtala defended her title in the 200 meters with a school-record time of 26.13, which was 0.63 seconds faster than her winning time a year ago. She was third in the 400.

Orono also received noteworthy performances from sophomore Erin Gerbi, who won the 1600 race walk (7:53.11) and ran a leg for the triumphant 4×800 relay team that also included Heather Van Dolman, Nora White and Eleanor Tyne. Also, junior Maggie Coutts won the pole vault (9-6), senior Lauren Melanson was second in the discus and third in the javelin and the shot put, and sophomore Julia White, who was third in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Cymeria Robshaw of Penquis capped her outstanding career by winning the triple jump (35-7 1/2) and earning seconds in the 100 and the long jump.

Other individual winners were: Winthrop’s Jillian Schmelzer in the 400 (58.47, which tied the Class C record) and 100 (12.50), Mount View’s Sage Pound in the 1,600 (5:22.23) and Shala Davis in the discus (118-0). Also LeAnn Varnum of George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill (shot put, 31-8), Caribou’s Monica McLaughlin (javelin, 111-10), Kate Pinette of Wells (800, 2:24.98) and Heidi Fortin of Wells (3200; 12:10.99), Monmouth Academy’s Libby Clement (300 hurdles, 48.24), Josie Harrington of Chop Point in Woolwich (high jump, 5-2) and Traip Academy’s Sophia Santamaria (100 hurdles, 16.29).

Other relay winners were Bucksport’s 4×100 team composed of sophomores Addie Morrison and Britney Bussey and freshmen Angelini Cotoni and Johanna Stiles (53.60) and the Wells 4×400 squad of Ashley Bolduc, Lauren Dow, Katherine Reidy and Pinette (4:17.76).

In the boys meet, Spencer-Thompson won the high jump with a jump of 6-11, shattering the record of 6-8 1/4 set by Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft’s Brandon Hall in 2004.

According to Milesplit Maine, the high jump is the best ever by a Maine high school athlete. It surpassed the 6-10 1/4 leap of Noble’s Anthony Stanton in 2008.

Spencer-Thompson also broke his own records in the long and triple jumps. His long jump of 23-2 3/4 was an inch farther than 2018 and his triple jump of 48-3 3/4 far surpassed his previous record of 47-3 in 2017.

Three other competitors won multiple individual events.

Bucksport senior Carter Tolmasoff captured the 100 (11.12) and 200 (22.94), Wells junior Griffin Allaire triumphed in the 1,600 (4:28,45) and the 3,200 (10:10.31) and Maranacook senior Ryan Worster won the discus (147-8) and shot put (53-5 3/4).

Other individual champions were Traip Academy’s Seth Simonds in the 110 hurdles (15.49) and Liam Reeve in the 800 (1:59.37), Hall-Dale’s Zander Bourne in the 1,600 race walk (7:20.22) and Mount Abram’s Jon Jordan in the 400 (53.19). Also, Dirigo of Dixfield’s Cam Kidder (300 hurdles, 42.40), Mount View’s Matthew Overlock (javelin, 166-10) and Sacopee Valley’s Aidan Foley (pole vault, 11-6).

Caribou, Traip Academy and Sacopee Valley posted wins in the relays.

Caribou’s all-senior group of Alexander Ezzy, Kyle Boucher, Tom Pinette and Dylan Marrero won the 4×800 relay in 8:25.36. Foley ran a leg for Sacopee Valley’s winning 4×100 team (45.04) along with Michael Murphy, Erik Fossum and Conner Meggison.

Simonds and Reeve each ran a leg for Traip Academy’s victorious 4×400 relay (3:40.78) along with Seamus Reeve and Jordan Kofos.