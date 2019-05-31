Politics
May 31, 2019
Politics

Maine lawmakers pass one of America’s strictest online privacy bills

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The sun shines on Maine's Capitol in this spring file photo.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature has sent to the governor’s desk one of the strictest online privacy proposals in the country.

The Senate gave final approval by voting unanimously in favor of the bill on Thursday.

The bill prohibits internet service providers from using, disclosing, selling or permitting access to a customer’s personal information unless a customer “opts in.”

It also requires providers to take reasonable measures to protect customers’ personal information from unauthorized use, disclosure, sale or access. And it prohibits providers from refusing to serve customers or charge customers who do not consent to their personal information being shared.

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce opposes the bill, saying it is bad policy to pass such restrictions on a state-by-state basis.

 


