Candidate for Orrington board withdraws but still will be on ballot

A candidate for the Orrington Board of Selectmen has withdrawn from the election, but her name will remain on Monday’s ballot.

Dale Quimby, 62, submitted a letter to the Bangor Daily News on Memorial Day announcing her intention to withdraw. She also posted a statement on social media.

“After much thought following the events at a recent Orrington selectmen’s meeting, my intent was to withdraw from the Orrington Select Board seat election on June 3,” she said. “Unfortunately, the ballots have already been printed. At this time I choose not to be included on the list of candidates. I thank everyone who has supported me. I hope to run again in the future.”

Selectmen voted 3-to-2 on May 22 to fire Town Manager Joan Gibson, who had been on the job two months. Gibson of Levant had a six-month contract.

Quimby did not respond to a message Thursday.

The other candidates on the ballot are incumbent Christopher Robison, 38, and Allan Elkin, 63.

Quimby has not publicly thrown her support behind either man.

Robison was last elected in 2013. He voted with Chairman Allan Snell and Selectman Charles Green to fire Gibson. Selectmen Keith Bowden and Michael Curtis voted to keep her on the job.

On Tuesday, an effort to recall Robison, Snell and Green over Gibson’s firing was announced at the selectmen’s meeting.

Elkin led opposition last year to a proposed $3.5 million public safety building that would have combined the fire and police departments. He said the town could build it for less.

Voters defeated the plan at a special town meeting by a vote of 255 to 234.

Elkin is on the committee that is working on a redesign to reduce the price.

The most recent estimate is $2.65 million, but committee members continue working to get the cost closer to $2 million. Residents are to vote on a revised proposal in July.

In addition to the election for the Board of Selectmen, three people are running for two seats on the school board June 3. They are Michelle Schleck, Andrew Hillman and Heather Harriman.