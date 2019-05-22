Orrington town manager on the job 2 months fired by selectmen

Orrington selectmen voted 3 to 2 Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Joan Gibson, whose first day on the job was March 11.

Gibson, 58, of Levant was the third person to leave the position in less than a year. Her firing was effective immediately. She did not attend Tuesday night’s meeting, according to a video of the meeting posted on Facebook.

No one has yet been appointed to serve as interim town manager.

The firing is expected to further divide the community already at odds over a proposed $3,5 million public safety building that voters rejected in December and the elimination of a community policing program with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. The town’s police chief quit last month.

The vote came at a specially scheduled Select Board meeting that was a continuation of the regularly scheduled May 13 meeting. An evaluation of Gibson’s performance was held in executive session last week.

The motion to fire Gibson was made by Selectman Charles Green and seconded by Selectman Christopher Robison. Board Chairman Allan Snell joined them in voting to fire Gibson.

Selectmen Keith Bowden and Michael Curtis opposed the motion.

Snell said that he based his vote on the goals he had set for Gibson when she took the job in March and comments he’s heard from town employees and residents about Gibson’s job performance.

“I voted to hire that person based on the recommendation from the hiring committee,” he said before Tuesday’s vote. “I was very excited. My main goal was that we had a lot of healing to do in this community and I have not seen that happen.”

Bowden said that what happened in last week’s executive session was not a formal job performance evaluation that followed guidelines recommended by the Maine Municipal Association or those in the town charter.

“I believe there’s been a major rush to judgment on a popularity contest,” he said. “None of the excellent forms that exist on the MMA website were used to conduct a proper evaluation. The town charter says the evaluation should be based on the town manager’s job description and that wasn’t done.

“What was submitted to us was an evaluation by town employees of their boss,” Bowden said referring to a survey they were asked to complete. “That’s not consistent with what the town charter says.”

Efforts to reach selectmen and Gibson early Wednesday morning were unsuccessful.

Gibson, who had no prior experience as a municipal employee, was one of two finalists for the job. The hiring committee recommended four candidates to the board, but two candidates withdrew before interviews were scheduled. The names of the other candidates were not made public.

Gibson has a master’s degree in business administration, a master’s degree in elementary education, an undergraduate degree in agronomy from Iowa State University, and she is a licensed Christian Science nurse. Gibson grew up in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Gibson, whose salary was $52,000 a year, signed a six-month contract in late February. Information about whether she was offered a severance has not been made public.

This story will be updated.