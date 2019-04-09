Longtime Orrington officer quits as town looks at cheaper policing options

A longtime police officer who patrolled Orrington has resigned after selectmen last week refused to fund two additional full-time officers and created a committee to explore cheaper options for policing the town.

The Orrington Board of Selectmen on Monday accepted Sgt. Jon Carson’s resignation without comment following a 40-minute executive session.

Carson declined to comment on why he resigned, so the reason is not clear.

Carson had been a police officer for about 17 years and was one of three full-time officers employed by the town along with eight part-time deputies.

Carson, 50, of Orrington appeared at the Monday meeting for a few moments following the executive session and left with his wife, Town Clerk Susan Carson.

He was the third town employee in nine months to quit. Town Manager Paul White resigned in July and Interim Town Manager Andy Fish left in late January to take a job as finance director in neighboring Holden. Joan Gibson of Levant has been working as town manager for about a month.

Selectmen were at the Center Drive School on Monday holding a public hearing on next year’s proposed town budget. It will be presented to residents at the annual town meeting June 3.

The budget includes a 4 percent increase for police services, to $255,000 from $244,000. That includes raises for full- and part-time officers and increases in the cost of uniforms, ammunition, vehicle repairs and utilities. It does not include the two additional full-time officer positions Carson requested.

Last week, as they rejected Carson’s request, selectmen agreed to create a committee to explore other policing options for the town, such as a contract with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office that would have its deputies patrol Orrington rather than the town employing its own police officers. Members of that group are not expected to be appointed until after the town meeting.

Selectman Christopher Robison said after Monday’s meeting that the uncertain future of Penobscot Energy Recovery Co., the waste-to-energy facility that represents 11 percent of the town’s tax base, was the reason for the committee’s creation.

Most towns that long sent their solid waste to PERC have stopped doing so in anticipation of sending their waste to the new Fiberight facility in Hampden. A year ago, PERC laid off more than 20 percent of its workforce after losing contracts with those communities.

“We want to see if there are less expensive options,” Robison said.