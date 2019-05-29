Jordan’s Furniture head says new Maine anchor store can help mall buck trend of falling retail sales

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Jordan’s Furniture retail store officials say that they will be opening a new location at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

“We are so excited to be in the Maine Mall,” Jordan’s Furniture President Eliot Tatelman said.

South Portland city officials say that Jordan’s is the largest furniture retail store chain in New England.

Jordan’s will be located in the spot where The Bon-Ton department store used to be. South Portland officials say despite a handful of retail stores leaving in recent years, the mall is gearing up for a boost.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

“Retail’s going through some transition, but we see the mall, the Maine Mall, as being a vibrant attraction for stores,” Economic Development Director for South Portland William Mann said.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, retail stores across America are seeing less sales due to the boom of online purchases. From 2008-2018, online sales increased by 9 percent.

Jordan’s officials say their sales are mostly immune to the online growth due to their specific type of sales.

[Jordan’s Furniture to open first Maine location, complete with entertainment attraction]

“Furniture is a very large purchase. It’s something that people are going to have a long time,” Tatelman said. “It’s better when you are looking at it, sitting on it, trying it, and making sure it’s really what you want.”

City officials also say that Jordan’s has made a name for itself by adding “entertainment aspects” to their retail stores.

“They got an IMAX theater at one of their locations, a ropes course for another, a water slide for another,” Mann said. “We’re looking forward to see what they got for this location at the mall.”

[New owners filling vacancies and revitalizing 50-year-old Sanford mall]

Tatelman said they don’t know what they will put inside the Maine Mall location yet, but says it will be amazing.

“We are going to open up a store like Maine has never seen before. That I can assure you,” Tatelman said.

The store is expected to open in the spring of 2020.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.