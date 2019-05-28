Jordan’s Furniture to open first Maine location, complete with entertainment attraction

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Jordan’s Furniture announced on Tuesday that the company’s first Maine location is slated to open in the spring of 2020.

Jordan’s Furniture will be in the former Filene’s/Bon-Ton’s store at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

The company said the Maine location will be the largest furniture store in the state with over 120,000 square feet of showroom displaying furniture and mattresses, along with an extensive outlet center.

The retail store will also include some kind of entertainment attraction, like all of the other Jordan’s locations.

Some of Jordan’s Furniture’s other stores feature IMAX theaters, a four-level ropes course, indoor water shows, a holiday village display, and full-service restaurants.

