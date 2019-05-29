Game wardens find body of missing Piscataquis County man

The body of a Blanchard man who went missing while fishing on the Piscataquis River last week has been found.

Game Warden Alan Curtis found the body of Clayton Burton, 66, about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Burton had left to go fishing on Thursday along the East Branch of the Piscataquis River. His wife was away when he left, and when she returned to their home on Monday, she could tell he had not been home for several days and reached out to the Maine Warden Service, Latti said.

Game Wardens Troy Dauphinee and Jeremy Kemp found Burton’s ATV near a bog off an old railroad bed that runs from Blanchard north to Shirley late Monday night, Latti said.

A search of the bog and surrounding area later turned up Burton’s kayak and fishing gear in two different locations along the south shore of the Piscataquis River in Shirley. Burton’s body was found not far from his fishing gear, Latti said.

Burton’s body was taken to the Lary Funeral Home, and the Maine medical examiner’s office was notified, he said.

Blanchard and Shirley are west of Monson in Piscataquis County.