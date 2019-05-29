Here’s the advice you had to give to tourists coming to Maine this summer

Earlier this week we asked readers what advice they’d give to the millions of tourists that visit Maine each summer. Judging by the more than 200 comments left on our website and on social media, you certainly had a lot to say. Here are some of our favorite suggestions.

“That there is more to Maine than lobsters and lighthouses. Head inland and patronize a sporting camp, lodge, or B&B in a county that doesn’t see a lot of tourism. Attractions will be less crowded, hospitality will be exceptional, and the experience will be more ‘Maine’ than the resort towns.”

–Daniel McFetridge

“On the flip side of ‘Please don’t slow us down with your unwitting driving,’ I’d say while you are here, get into the spirit of a slower lifestyle. Route 1 is SLOW. There is nothing to be done, so go with the flow. Enjoy poking along at a slower pace of life. And never pass cars outside a marked passing area! Your vacation, not to mention your family, are too important and should be preserved!”

–Doug C

“For those tourists that like to explore back dirt roads… remember not all roads here in Maine go anywhere. Also, when a local tells you that the road doesn’t go anywhere, believe them. But if you’re determined to see for yourself, don’t come back and get mad at the local because you scratched, dented your vehicle or worse, got stuck!”

–Ewersmith

“I’d tell them two things;

1. They’re called a directional signal (in Maine, they’re called a ‘blinkah’). Learn how to use them.

2. Scallops. They are not pronounced ‘Scal’ (rhymes with ‘Al’)-ops. They’re pronounced ‘scallops’ (rhymes with ‘wallops’).”

–Just-One-More-Cast

“We live here, we are working, not on vacation as you are! We have places to be and aren’t sightseeing. If you can’t drive the speed limit because you are enjoying the beautiful scenery, please be so kind to pull over so we can get to work, children’s sports, etc on time!”

–Denise Alderson, Facebook

“Learn about the ticks and spray and dress accordingly. Enjoy our beautiful state and thanks for coming. Sorry about the roads, just go slowly.”

–Jaye Miller, Facebook

“That people actually live here. And we’re intelligent and we are college educated. Most people living on [Mount Desert Island] take the opportunity to make a few extra bucks in the summer, even when they have a full time day job. I have been talked down to more times than I can count working in Bar Harbor, or other places on the island.”

–Arielle Alexis Levesque, Facebook

“Follow basic, normal driving laws. If you wouldn’t stop randomly in the middle of a road at home (wherever that is) then don’t do it on vacation. Parking lots are for parking, not the road.”

–Cindy Rounds Sutherberg, Facebook

“Visit, spend gobs of cash, go home.”

–Bruce Marshall, Facebook