As the summer season starts, what’s something you wish tourists knew?

Memorial Day is now behind us. That means one thing in Maine: The tourists are coming.

They’ve packed the minivan full of swimsuits and snacks, L.L. Bean boat shoes and Chardonnay. The RV is all gassed up and ready to roam the highways and byways of Maine.

Soon, traffic will snarl Route 1. It’ll be hard to get a table at your favorite cafe. You’ll have to gently correct someone who mispronounces “Calais” or “Bangor.”

Don’t get us wrong: we’re awfully pleased to have visitors. We want them to enjoy our natural beauty, our restaurants, our breweries, our culture and our people this summer, as much as we get to enjoy them year-round. But there are definitely a few things we’d love for tourists to know before they make their way here.

What are some of the things you would tell a visitor to Maine, to make his or her experience easier? What are the Maine insider tips that would help folks “from away” be more considerate and better-informed, as they head to our beaches, mountains, woods and downtowns this summer? Please comment below with your suggestions.

