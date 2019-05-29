Gas prices in Maine fell 3 cents this month and remain lower than national average

Gas prices have been on the decline in Maine and the nation, giving consumers a pleasant surprise during the Memorial Day weekend.

Gas prices are down an average of 5 cents per gallon at pumps nationwide since May 1 and about 3 cents a gallon in Maine, which had lower prices than every New England state except New Hampshire, according to AAA. Maine’s gas prices also continue to be below the national average.

“Gas prices have declined, on average, by at least a nickel, for the majority of the country since the beginning of May and that’s a trend motorists can expect to continue into early June,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, in a statement.

“Stable crude oil prices are helping to push prices down at the pump despite tight domestic gasoline supply and robust demand,” she said. “A bump in demand could push prices higher, but only by a few cents.”

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Maine was $2.79 on Wednesday compared to $2.82 nationally.

The Maine price is down from $2.81 a week ago and $2.82 a month ago. The price one year ago was $2.96 per gallon.

Gas Buddy found prices declined 3.8 percent nationally over last week’s average. The $2.81 on Wednesday also was down 7 cents per gallon compared to last month’s average.

The top 10 lowest prices in Maine on Wednesday ranged from $2.55 per gallon at the Irving station on Main Road North in Hampden to $2.62 at the Citgo on State Street in Bangor.