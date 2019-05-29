Auburn frozen seafood company nabs deal to sell in Target

An Auburn company said Wednesday that its latest national retail client, Target, recently started selling its frozen shrimp bowls.

Scott & Jon’s, which makes seafood bowls that it says are low calorie and that use sustainably sourced shrimp and fresh vegetables, said it has added 640 Target stores to the more than 7,000 stores it sells in nationally.

The company, run by co-founders and brothers Scott and Jon Demers, is selling shrimp bowls in Hannaford, Shaw’s, Market Basket and now Target stores, including in South Portland and Concord, New Hampshire.

It makes frozen shrimp bowls in flavors including shrimp risotto and shrimp alfredo and garlic butter. The ingredients are placed over rice or pasta. The bowls all are less than 300 calories per serving, the company said.

Scott & Jon’s rebranded in April from using the name Cheating Gourmet. The rebranding came after the brothers raised $2.17 million in equity in November 2018 for working capital and to pay certain executives, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The brothers said the meals, which are ready in about five minutes, tap into the current demand for healthy convenience foods.

“Growing up in Maine, fresh, high-quality seafood has always been a central part of our diet,” Jon Demers said in a statement. “Our goal is to remove the barriers to consumption — whether it’s time or cooking skills — so more people can enjoy it.”