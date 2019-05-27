Forest rangers rescue injured hiker from Franklin County mountain

A Maine Forest Service pilot airlifted a woman who was injured Sunday while hiking on a mountain in Franklin County.

Forest rangers were called in about 2 p.m. to assist the Maine Warden Service, North Star EMS and other first responders on Tumbledown Mountain, where a hiker was injured, according to the Maine Forest Service.

Chief Ranger Pilot John Crowley flew a helicopter from the rangers’ Augusta headquarters to the Franklin County mountain, where he landed on a rocky slope and the injured woman was taken aboard. The hiker was then flown to a waiting ambulance, according to the forest service.

Stan Wilcox, the assistant chief for Weld Fire and Rescue, said the assistance from the forest rangers “saved significant man hours and prevented the need to deploy extra resources for technical rescue had we needed to carry the hiker down.”

“Some superbly fine skill employed by pilot Crowley. The public is fortunate to have such professionals,” Wilcox said in a message shared on the forest service’s Facebook page.

The hiker, who was not identified, suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Tumbledown Mountain is a 3,068-foot peak located in Township 6, just north of Weld Township and west of Mount Blue State Park.