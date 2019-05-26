The rain will hold off long enough on Memorial Day for Mainers to squeeze in a parade and picnic

Showers are expected to hold off Memorial Day until early evening, according to the National Weather Service offices in Caribou and Gray.

It should be sunny in southern Maine on Monday and partly cloudy in the northern half of the state. Temperatures will range from the 50s in Aroostook County to the 60s along the coast and reach the 70s inland and in southern Maine.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny and warm with clouds moving in Wednesday. Rain mostly likely will return Wednesday night into Thursday.

The weather service has issued a warning about the cold water temperatures in Maine’s lakes and beaches. The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water.

The Maine Warden Service has warned that when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person can lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly and use extreme caution to avoid this threat.

The weather service also issued a small craft warning along the coast from Eastport to Stonington due to high winds and hazardous wave conditions Sunday into Monday.