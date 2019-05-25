Spencer-Thompson sets 3 records; Caribou boys, Orono girls win PVC small school titles

Dylan Marrero won the 400 meters and the 3,200 meters and took second in the 800 and third in the triple jump on Friday, spearheading Caribou High School to its second straight boys team title in the Penobscot Valley Conference Small School Track and Field Championship held at Bucksport High School.

The Vikings won three individual events and took two relays on the way to scoring 176 points, which outdistanced runner-up Orono’s 133. Washington Academy of East Machias took third with 55 points, followed by Central of Corinth (49), Bucksport (47) and George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill (41).

Cayden Spencer-Thompson of Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln dominated, establishing meet records in three events. He won the high jump at 6 feet, 9 1/2 inches, claimed the long jump at 23-7 1/2 and also went 47-2 3/4 in the triple jump.

Camille Kohtala established a long jump record of 17-10 3/4 and won the 400 meters (1:00.21) to help propel a balanced Orono squad to another girls team crown. The Red Riots tallied 173 points to rebuff a challenge by second-place Caribou (136), while Central (54), George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill (50.5) and Bucksport (48) rounded out the top five.

There were numerous individual standouts. Spencer-Thompson equalled his own marks in the long and triple jumps and eclipsed the 15-year-old high jump record of 6-8 1/4 set by Brand Hall of Foxcroft Academy in 2004.

Meanwhile, Cymeria Robshaw of Penquis High in Milo secured wins in the 100 meters (13.05) and the triple jump (35-10 1/2) and notched a runner-up effort in the long jump in the girls competition.

In the boys meet, Marrero nearly claimed three individual titles, but finished .01 seconds behind teammate Alexander Ezzy, who won the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 10.3 seconds. Marrero won the 3,200 in 10:31.70 and sped to victory in the 400 (53.36) while adding a third in the triple jump.

Caribou placed 18 athletes in the scoring column and tallied points in 17 of 19 events in a well-rounded performance that also featured a third (400) and a fourth (triple jump) by Ezzy, who also contributed to the Vikings’ win in the 4×400 relay (3:42.03) along with Issac Marker, Arron Macek and Tom Pinette. Pinette was second in the 1,600 and third in the 800 and anchored Caribou’s first-place entry in the 4×800 relay (8:58.09), which also included Kyle Boucher (fourth in 1,600 and 3,200), Jordan Duplessie (third 3,200) and Malachi Willey (sixth 800).

Marker wound up second in the high jump, fourth in the javelin and fifth in the 200, while Caleb Robbins took second in the pole vault, fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdles. Angel Riopelle was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles. Chris Parent contributed a third and a fourth in the high jump and 110 hurdles, respectively.

The quartet of Parent, Riopelle, Colin Poitras and Darian Hartley took third in the 4×100 relay. Other Caribou point-scorers included Deus Morreau, Ryan Austin, Spencer Soucy, Riley Connolly and Wyatt Grant.

There were three other double-event winners in the boys meet. Niklas Dittmar of Orono took the 110 hurdles (16.41) and the 300 hurdles (42.53), Bucksport’s Carter Tolmasoff took gold in the 100 (11.28) and 200 (23.13) and Marek Veal of Washington Academy won the discus (153-3) and the shot put (49-9 1/4).

Other athletes who took individual titles were Jackson Campbell of Orono (javelin, 145-1), Gabe Livengood of Orono (1,600 race walk, 8:07.70), Matyas Natchtigall of Washington Academy (1,600 meters, 4:40.15).

The Orono girls took first place in eight individual events and also won a relay in securing another championship. Julia White won the 3,200 meters in 12:43.86, was second in the 1,600 and combined with Katie Owen, Heather Van Dolman and Nora White to place first in the 4×800 relay (11:12.17).

Nora White won the 800 (2:33.70), Van Dolman was second in the 800 and Owen chipped in with a fifth in the 3,200. Eleanor Tyne placed first in the 1,600 (5:44.73), tied for third in the pole vault and teamed up with Nora white, Van Dolman and Kohtala in a runner-up effort in the 4×400.

Lauren Melanson racked up points by winning the discus (114-3), placing third in the javelin and the shot put and running on the third-place 4×100 relay along with Megan Brewer, Zoe Swanson, and Maggie Coutts, the pole vault winner (9-0). Erin Gerbi crossed the line first in the 1,600 race walk (8:03.07) and was the 3,200-meter runner-up.

Swanson came in third in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump, Hannah Batchelder was third in the pole vault and Brewer added a fourth in the race walk. Emerson Walston and Emily Jones also scored for the Red Riots.

Caribou featured victories by Willow Whitten in the 300 hurdles (49.34), Paige Espling in the high jump (5-0) and Monica McLaughlin in the javelin (101-5), in addition to its victory in the 4×400 relay behind the team of Whitten, Espling, McLaughlin and Alexis Rodriguez (4:26.00).

Bucksport was paced by 100 hurdles champion Angelina Cotoni (17.14) and its 4×100 relay composed of Addie Morrison, Cotoni, Britney Bussey and Johanna Stiles, which clocked a 53.50.

Other individual winners included Dexter’s Danielle Cummings in the 200 (27.47) and LeAnn Varnum of George Stevens Academy (shot put, 31-5).