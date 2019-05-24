Trenton defeats Portland Sea Dogs 3-2

May 24, 2019 6:47 am

TRENTON, N.J. — Brandon Wagner hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the Trenton Thunder a 3-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday.

Wendell Rijo scored on the play after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a single by Wagner.

The single by Wagner capped a two-run inning for the Thunder that started when Rijo hit a double, scoring Rashad Crawford.

The Sea Dogs took a 2-1 lead when Jeremy Rivera scored on a fielder’s choice in the sixth.

Trevor Lane (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Portland starter Kyle Hart (3-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Cody Asche homered and singled for the Sea Dogs.

Trenton improved to 11-1 against Portland this season.