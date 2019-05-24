Portland Sea Dogs
Trenton defeats Portland Sea Dogs 3-2

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Hadlock Field in Portland, home of the Class AA Portland Sea Dogs of the Eastern League. The Sea Dogs are an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. — Brandon Wagner hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the Trenton Thunder a 3-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday.

Wendell Rijo scored on the play after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a single by Wagner.

The single by Wagner capped a two-run inning for the Thunder that started when Rijo hit a double, scoring Rashad Crawford.

The Sea Dogs took a 2-1 lead when Jeremy Rivera scored on a fielder’s choice in the sixth.

Trevor Lane (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Portland starter Kyle Hart (3-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Cody Asche homered and singled for the Sea Dogs.

Trenton improved to 11-1 against Portland this season.

 


