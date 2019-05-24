Portland Sea Dogs
May 25, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Brock Holt, Dustin Pedroia make appearances in Portland as Sea Dogs defeat Altoona

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Boston Red Sox players Brock Holt (left) and Dustin Pedroia stand for the national anthem before a rehab start for the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field on Friday night. 
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Denyi Reyes allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs over the Altoona Curve in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Reyes (1-6) picked up the win after he struck out eight.

Some big names were in the lineup Friday night, as Red Sox players Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia both made appearances in their respective rehab assignments.

Holt played six innings at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with a walk. Pedroia played four innings at second base and went 0-for-2.

The game’s only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After being hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, Josh Tobias advanced to third on a double by Luke Tendler and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Romanski.

James Marvel (4-5) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.

The Curve were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Sea Dogs’ staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

 


