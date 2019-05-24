Saturday, May 25, 2019: Take a bow, Internet Safety Month, free family planning worldwide

Take a bow

Shame on my representatives, Dave Miramant and Vicki Doudera, for voting to abolish Maine’s participation in the Electoral College.

Let’s cut right to the chase here. By voting this way, Miramant and Doudera, under the guise of a “popular vote,” have just given our voice to New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

They, and all the Democrats out there, should take a bow. With huge liberal majorities in the big cities, they have now ensured that we will forever have a Democratic president. This tyranny of the majority is precisely why the framers of the Constitution created the Electoral College.

What a sad day that we in Maine now own its demise.

Ralph “Doc” Wallace

Rockport

Internet Safety Month

The average American household has five connected devices, according to the Pew Research Center. This includes those served by a high-quality nationwide wireless network like the one in Maine.

June is Internet Safety Month, and U.S. Cellular is reminding consumers who use these devices to put proper safeguards in place to protect themselves and their families from potential threats to their online safety.

A few safeguards to consider include:

Make sure all mobile devices are password-protected. A PIN, fingerprint or facial recognition should be required to unlock devices and access downloaded apps.

Visit secure sites only. Look for the small lock icon on the status bar of the browser, a trusted seal like TRUSTe or VeriSign and websites that begin with “https.”

Use firewalls. Mobile devices should have anti-virus, anti-spyware, anti-spam security and a personal firewall.

Keep information secure. Avoid saving credit card and contact information online by checking out as a guest and monitor which applications ask for location services to disable access as appropriate.

There are also ways to help foster digitally responsible actions among children and teens. Talk openly about the dangers that exist online and the risks of oversharing. Consider establishing expectations relative to screen time, data consumption, oversight, mobile manners and acceptable social media and gaming sites.

To learn more, stop by a local U.S. Cellular store and speak with a tech expert. A resource for families who are introducing a child to their first device is also available at ChildPhoneAgreement.com.

Matt Kasper

Director of sales

U.S. Cellular in New England

Scarborough

Free family planning worldwide

“Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. They paved paradise and put up a parking lot. ”

Joni Mitchell knew that overpopulation is a problem for nature. Albert Einstein said we should be “widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature and its beauty.”

One million species are threatened with extinction, due to climate change and overpopulation. The world’s population is increasing by 83 million people a year. We need to stabilize the world’s population to reduce climate change and extinctions.

Two of the top solutions to climate change, according to Project Drawdown, are educating girls and family planning. The unmet need for family planning worldwide is 214 million women. The US should increase funding for International Planned Parenthood.

You can donate to International Planned Parenthood. Urge your senators to support S. 868, the Women and Climate Change Act of 2019, to increase international family planning.

At the next Climate Change Rally, I hope to see signs saying “Free Family Planning Worldwide.” Our children deserve a healthy planet.

Kathryn Bourgoin

Orono