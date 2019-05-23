Politics
May 23, 2019
Maine Senate passes bill to expand abortion providers

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The sun shines on Maine's Capitol in this spring file photo.
By Marina Villeneuve, Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s Senate has passed a bill to allow nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified nurse-midwives to perform abortions.

The Senate voted 19-16 Thursday for the bill. Such advanced clinicians could provide medication abortion and in-clinic abortions, which typically involve suction.

[Maine House passes abortion bill]

The bill faces another round of procedural action in both chambers before heading to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who brought forward the bill.

Maine could become the second state after California with a law allowing non-doctors to perform abortions.

[Hundreds turn out for Maine rally protesting anti-abortion laws]

Nearly two dozen states have expanded their list of medication abortion providers following court or agency rulings.

Maine has faced lawsuits over its abortion provider restrictions and its ban on state Medicaid funds for abortions.


Comments

