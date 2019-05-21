Bad weather forces undefeated Brewer softball team to play three games in 24 hours

If the Brewer High School softball team is going to extend its 31-game winning streak to 34, it will have to win three games in a span of 24 hours this week.

Monday’s game against Hermon was postponed because of the weather and moved back to 2 p.m. Wednesday, where it will be the first game of a doubleheader against two different teams.

Brewer, 11-0 this season, entertains 9-1 Hermon in the first game and then plays 2-9 Winslow at approximately 4 p.m.

The defending state Class A champion Witches — the Class B North Heal Points leader by 18 over Oceanside of Rockland — also hosts archrival Class A team Bangor (7-5) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The soggy spring weather has wreaked havoc on high school sports schedules throughout the region.

This will be Brewer’s third attempt to host Bangor after the first two meetings were postponed.

Brewer athletic administrator Dave Utterback explained that the Witches are playing Hermon at 2 p.m., instead of later that night after the Winslow game, because Hermon has a school function on Wednesday night.

Utterback is trying to fit in as many games as possible this week because he wants to avoid playing a lot of games next week due to potential scheduling issues caused by the weather and school functions.

Brewer softball coach Skip Estes said playing three games in 24 hours will be a challenge, but that the Witches have enough depth to do it.

Senior ace Libby Hewes will pitch the Bangor and Hermon games and junior Kate West will get her first start in the circle against Winslow. West has pitched in relief this season.

Due to the wet conditions, Estes said Brewer has practiced only three times on Coffin Field. When they can’t practice outside, the Witches practice at the Center Street gym in Brewer.

Estes said in his 14 years as the head coach at Brewer, this is the fewest outdoor practices they have had at this point of the season.

“It’s not even close,” Estes said.

He speculated that the three practices represents approximately 20 percent of the number of practices they usually have by this point in the season.

“I’m just glad we have a seasoned team. If we had a bunch of young kids, this would be rough on them,” Estes said.

Brewer finishes up its regular season at Hampden Academy Friday night at 7 p.m. and at home next Tuesday against Nokomis of Newport at 6:30 p.m.

The Brewer High baseball team has yet to play a home game at its home Heddericg Field, where a mother duck recently set up a nest next to the chain link fence.

They have played their home games at Husson University or Mansfield Stadium, both in Bangor, or at the University of Maine’s Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

A Brewer home game Monday night against Hermon was moved to Mahaney Diamond after the heavy early rain.

The Witches have a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday against 3-7 Winslow and it will be held at either Heddericg or Mahaney with each team serving as the home team for one game.

The Witches, 8-3 entering Monday night’s game with 12-0 Hermon, finish up with a 7 p.m. Friday game at Hampden Academy and a 6:30 p.m. home game May 28 against Nokomis of Newport.