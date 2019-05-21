Portland council approves $117M school budget

Portland city councilors have approved the new school budget.

City councilors voted 8-1 to pass a $117 million budget for Portland schools.

The city finance committee recommended a $450,000 reduction last week.

The budget presented to city councilors had unanimous support from the school board as they look to make several advancements within the district.

The budget for 2020 is almost seven percent higher than 2019, which increases the school tax rate by about five percent, according to the district.

Superintendent Xavier Botana said last year’s budget process was a rocky one, and while the budget had a slight decrease, he found it gratifying that city councilors felt this year’s process was much more productive.

“In the end, they were very supportive of the process, resulted in a good outcome,” Botana said.

The superintendent says they are already working on way to close that $450,000 gap.

Now the public will have the opportunity to vote on the budget in June.

