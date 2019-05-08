Portland to launch Summerfest ME, sell VIP tickets to July 4th fireworks

A new festival is coming to Portland this summer. It’s called Summerfest ME.

The first event on June 28 is called “Pops with Purpose Gala,” and the second on July 4th is called “Portland Pops.”

The gala will kick-off Summerfest ME and all proceeds will go to the Portland Symphony Orchestra performance. Tickets to the gala will cost $100 apiece.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

On July 4th, the Portland Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert to coincide with annual fireworks display. While the public can watch the fireworks for free like in past years, organizers will sell 500 VIP tickets for $50 each, which will include premium seating, parking, food and a drink voucher.

A limited number of $25 reserved tickets will also be sold, offering buyers preferred seating and a drink voucher.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us, really moving into 2020 is beyond the gala, when you’ll start to see enhancements to what we’re calling Summerfest ME as a festival of programming and activities that will certainly carry on from the 28th and culminate to July 4th,” said Brian Corcoran, CEO of Shamrock Sports and Entertainment, which is partnering with the city to organize the event.

[After budget fight, fans don’t know who’s paying for Portland fireworks. And they don’t seem to care]

“It’s going to be a really great mix and I think people are really going to love it,” Executive Director for the Portland Symphony Orchestra Carolyn Nishon said.

Tickets for the June 28th gala go on sale starting on May 24 on porttix.com.

A few other performances will be accompanying the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Those will be announced in the coming weeks.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.