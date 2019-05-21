Dressbarn to close all stores, including 5 in Maine

Dressbarn will close its 650 retail outlets nationwide, including five in Maine.

In an announcement Monday afternoon, the women’s clothing chain said that in the face of lackluster profits, it is winding down operations, including the eventual closure of all stores. It did not give a timeline for those closures.

Dressbarn, which has been operating for 50 years, lists five Maine locations on its website: Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, Kittery and South Portland.

“All Dressbarn stores are open, and our sales associates are serving customers as usual,” Dressbarn President Gary Muto wrote on the company’s website.

He said there are no changes to the store’s return, refund or gift card policies nor its loyalty rewards program. Customers also can shop online at dressbarn.com and use their Dressbarn credit card for purchases.

“This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” Steven Taylor, chief financial officer of Dressbarn, said in a statement.

“We will work to assist our associates through the transition and maintain existing relationships with our vendors, suppliers and other key stakeholders through this process,” Taylor said.

Plans for closing individual Dressbarn locations, including information about store closing sales, will be shared during the winddown process. Dressbarn has retained A&G Realty Partners to assist on real estate-related matters.

Dressbarn associates will be notified when decisions are made about specific store closures and given transition support, the company said.