Hollis, Hourihan claim Sugarloaf Marathon titles

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Robert Hollis of Farmington and Canadian Sacha Hourihan overcame cool temperatures and steady rain showers on Sunday to win their respective divisions in the 37th Sugarloaf Marathon.

The 25-year-old Hollis claimed the overall race title in two hours, 34 minutes, 23 seconds. Hourihan, a 33-year-old from Southfield, New Brunswick, claimed the women’s championship in 2:50:33.

In the 15-kilometer race, Jonny Wilson of Falmouth dominated the men’s field with a finish time of 48:07. Heather Gallant of Wayne emerged as the women’s champion in 58:04.

Hollis won the marathon by crossing the finish line 1:46 ahead of runner-up Shiloh Schulte of Kennebunk. Mathieu Desbiens of Cookshire-Eaton, Quebec, placed third in 2:37:57.

Hourihan’s victory in the women’s division of the marathon by four minutes over runner-up Christine Hein, a 44-year-old from North Yarmouth, who finished in 2:54:56. Suzanne Leslie of New York City took third in 2:57:12.

Nearly 1,900 runners from 36 states and six countries registered for the race, which is Maine’s oldest continuously run marathon. It also is an official qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.

All sponsor dollars from the marathon go to the Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust. The private, nonprofit trust is dedicated to improving the quality of life for the communities that make up the Sugarloaf area.