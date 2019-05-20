6 Maine players selected for national field hockey tournament

Six players from the Waterville-based Maine Majestix field hockey program have been selected to participate June 20-28 in the USA Field Hockey National Futures Tournament in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The Majestix players will represent the Northeast Region among players from nine regions of the country.

Miss Maine Field Hockey recipient Maliea Kelso, a senior from Skowhegan High, Messalonskee High School of Oakland senior Autumn Littlefield and Winslow sophomore Bodhi Littlefield will attend the Under-19 camp. Sophomores Hannah McKenney of Skowhegan and Sarah Woods of Belfast and freshman Madelynne Perkins of Winthrop will play at the U-16 camp.

Kelso, who will attend Northeastern University in the fall; Boston College-bound Autumn Littlefield; and Bodhi Littlefield are three of the 22 Northeast players selected for the U-19 camp. McKenney, Woods and Perkins were among 39 from the region invited to the U-16 camp.

Colby College field hockey coach Kelly Terwilliger, the owner of the Majestix who also coaches in the program, said those six players attended Northeast Region Futures training sessions in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and participated in a regional tournament after which they were selected to go to the National Futures Tournament.

They will train for a week before the Northeast team plays clubs from the other regions.

The players will be evaluated and will have an opportunity to earn roster spots on various U.S. Junior National and Olympic Development teams.

Terwilliger said the players chosen to attend the USA Field Hockey National Futures camp are among the top 12 percent in their respective age groups in the country.

“It’s a pretty big deal. It’s a great accomplishment for these Mainers,” Terwilliger said. “It’s a big step for them.

“They are all extremely athletic and committed and those are two important qualities to have,” Terwilliger said.

Terwilliger said her players will get to play for some top-notch coaches and receive valuable exposure from national team and college coaches who may want to recruit them.