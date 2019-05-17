Maine adds another month to its record for low unemployment rates

Maine’s unemployment rate stayed below 4 percent in April. It marks the 40th consecutive month in which the jobless rate registered below 4 percent, the longest stretch on record.

The preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April is 3.3 percent, little changed from 3.4 percent this March and 3.3 percent in April 2018, according to workforce estimates released Friday by the Maine Department of Labor and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 3.3 percent is lower than the national average but slightly higher than all of New England.

The number of unemployed, 23,100, is also little changed.

By comparison, the U.S. rate of 3.6 percent for April was down from 3.8 in March and 3.9 percent in April 2018.

The New England unemployment rate estimate for April was 3.1 percent. New Hampshire was at 2.4 percent, Vermont 2.2 percent, Massachusetts 2.9 percent, Rhode Island 3.7 percent and Connecticut 3.8 percent.

Maine’s employment-to-population ratio estimate of 60.8 percent was close to the 60.6 percent national average.

Maine’s 632,800 preliminary nonfarm payroll jobs estimate for April was up 3,100 from one year ago.

The private sector estimate was up 2,800 to 532,300, with gains primarily in the retail and manufacturing sectors.

The estimate of 100,500 government jobs has essentially been unchanged for nearly six years. During that period, rising numbers of jobs at the federal Portsmouth Naval Shipyard offset declining numbers in state government.

Not seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment was 3.5 percent for April, unchanged from one year ago.

Unemployment was the lowest in Cumberland and Sagadahoc counties at about 2.7 percent and the highest in Washington County at 6.1 percent.

The unemployment rate was below the statewide average in all three metropolitan areas. Portland-South Portland was at 2.7 percent, Lewiston-Auburn at 3.2 percent and Bangor at 3.4 percent.

May estimates will be published Friday, June 21.