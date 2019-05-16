Photos: Another officer killed on the job is added to law enforcement memorial

A memorial service Thursday honored two Maine officers who were killed in the line of duty about a year apart from each other.

The name of Somerset County Sheriff’s Cpl. Eugene Cole was added this year to the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta. Cole was killed April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, allegedly by John Williams, who will go on trial in June.

Cole’s name is the 86th on the granite memorial, which recognizes Maine officers killed in the line of duty. The memorial is located on State Street in Augusta adjacent to the State House.

The name of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell will be added to the wall next year. Campbell was killed last month, on April 3, while assisting a driver on the side of I-95 south in Hampden. Campbell was killed by a wheel that detached from a passing logging truck.

The widows of both Cole and Campbell attended Thursday’s service.