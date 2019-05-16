Photos: Another officer killed on the job is added to law enforcement memorial

A memorial service Thursday honored two Maine officers who were killed in the line of duty about a year apart from each other.
Augusta, ME -- May 16, 2019 -- Friends, family, and law enforcement officers from around the state gathered for the Maine Chiefs of Police Association Annual Memorial Service observed at the memorial's Augusta site where Gov. Janet Mills was the keynote speaker. The name of Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, who was killed in the line of duty on April 25, 2018, was added to the memorial this year. The service honored Cole and fallen officers from the State of Maine and nationally. Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was recognized, and his name will be added to the memorial next year.
Children from the Kennebec Valley YMCA's learning center watch as a parade of law enforcement officers proceed to the annual Law Enforcement Officers Service on Thursday.
The name of Somerset County Sheriff’s Cpl. Eugene Cole was added this year to the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta. Cole was killed April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, allegedly by John Williams, who will go on trial in June.
This year the name of Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, who was killed in the line of duty on April 25, 2018, was the 86th name added to the memorial.
Cole’s name is the 86th on the granite memorial, which recognizes Maine officers killed in the line of duty. The memorial is located on State Street in Augusta adjacent to the State House.
Gov. Janet Mills holds Everett Campbell as Hilary Campbell and Sheryl Cole share a hug following the ceremony for Cpl. Eugene Cole on Thursday. Hilary and Everett Campbell are the wife and son of Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell, who was killed in early April while assisting a vehicle on the side of I-95 south in Hampden. Sheryl Cole is the widow of Cpl. Eugene Cole.
Roses are laid at the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial under Cpl. Eugene Cole's name following the service on Thursday.
Officer Jeremy Turner of the Portland Police Department salutes as Taps was played at the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on Thursday.
The Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial after a wreath was placed and flag brought to half staff on Thursday.
The name of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell will be added to the wall next year. Campbell was killed last month, on April 3, while assisting a driver on the side of I-95 south in Hampden. Campbell was killed by a wheel that detached from a passing logging truck.
The widows of both Cole and Campbell attended Thursday’s service.
