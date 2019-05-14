Portland Sea Dogs beat Hartford

Brett Netzer had two hits and scored two runs, and Kyle Hart allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 5-2 on Monday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Hart (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three while allowing two runs.

Portland started the scoring in the second inning when Bobby Dalbec hit a solo home run.

Trailing 3-1, the Yard Goats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Alan Trejo hit an RBI double, driving in Tyler Nevin.

The Sea Dogs later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Dalbec drew a bases-loaded walk and Cody Asche hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Ashton Goudeau (2-2) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.