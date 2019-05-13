Former UMaine players agree to deals with NFL teams

Two more University of Maine football players have taken the next step toward a possible professional career.

Following their performances at NFL rookie minicamps, linebacker Sterling Sheffield and wide receiver Micah Wright are poised to have a shot at making a roster.

Sheffield has earned a free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, while Micah Wright will sign with the New Orleans Saints.

Christopher Burns | BDN

The duo joins Drew Belcher, who recently signed with the Arizona Cardinals, as the latest Black Bears to hook on with NFL organizations.

Both Sheffield and Wright earned their spots after being invited to rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Sheffield was an All-American and an All-CAA first-team pick last season. He notched 84 tackles and led the CAA in tackles for loss with 18. He tied for third in sacks with 9.5.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Sheffield also recovered three fumbles, including one for a touchdown, and had an interception and seven pass breakups. He forced two fumbles.

He concluded his career with 229 tackles, including 44.5 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks and five interceptions.

The 6 foot, 195-pound Wright was named to the All-CAA third team after finished second on the team in receptions with 47 for 539 yards and five touchdowns. He also returned 18 punts for 97 yards.

Wright made at least four catches in seven games. He concluded his career sixth on UMaine’s all-time list for receiving yards (2,143) and seventh in receptions (160).

Belcher was signed as an undrafted free agent on April 27 upon completion of the NFL draft. Wright also previously had a tryout with the Cardinals.