1 killed in wrong way crash on I-95 in Augusta

A Saco woman was killed Saturday night after police say she drove her car the wrong way down the northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Augusta and collided with two other cars.

Sierra Prescott, 22, was killed instantly in the collision near mile 111 about 8:30 p.m., according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Another woman, 44-year-old Shuba Raja, who was a passenger in a car driven by 40-year-old Vikram Kumar of Bangor, was critically injured and flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewison, McCausland said.

Kumar and the driver of the third vehicle, 61-year-old Frederick Homans of Northport, were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, where they were treated for minor injuries, according to McCausland.

McCausland said state troopers still are trying to determine why Prescott drove the wrong way on the interstate.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for about three hours, during which time northbound traffic was detoured at Western Avenue.