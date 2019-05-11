Sea Dogs drop series opener in Trenton

The Portland Sea Dogs fell to 0-6 this season against the Trenton Thunder after the New Jersey team scored four runs in the eighth inning on the way to a 6-3 victory.

The teams continue their three-game series in Trenton Saturday night.

Jhon Nunez scored from third base on a wild pitch in the third inning to give the Boston Red Sox’ Double-A affiliate a 1-0 lead, but the Thunder — which was going by the team name Pork Roll as part of a seasonlong Friday night promotion — responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning for a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Trenton’s Wendell Rijo — a former Sea Dog — hit a two-run single, which was followed by a two-run triple by teammate Ben Ruta, in the eighth inning to give the home team a bigger advantage.

Portland rallied for two runs in the ninth inning, with RBI by Cody Asche and Luke Tendler, but it wasn’t enough.

The Thunder are the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez suffered the loss for Portland, while Adonis Rosa took the win on the mound for Trenton.

Information from the Associated Press and Portland Sea Dogs was used in this report.