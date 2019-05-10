Mid-Maine
May 10, 2019
Suspect at large after armed robbery at Maine ice cream shop

Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Police are searching for the suspect who robbed an ice cream shop in Oxford County.

A man entered Route 160 Ice Cream on Brownfield Road in Hiram about 8:28 p.m. Thursday and confronted two female employees and demanded money, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. The man said he had a gun and threatened to kill the women if they didn’t cooperate, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Oxford County and York County sheriff’s deputies and Maine state troopers searched the area unsuccessfully for the suspect, who remains at large.

The suspect was described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and blonde. He was wearing jeans and a sweatshirt at the time of the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The robbery remains under investigation.


